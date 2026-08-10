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FBL-TUR-SUPERLIG-TRABZONSPORAFP
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

At a surprising time: Trabzon star flies to the UAE ahead of the Asian play-off

Transfers
Trabzonspor
Al-Jazira
Al Ittihad
AFC Champions League Elite Qualification
Egypt
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia

Al-Jazira signs Malik Oglu

Trabzonspor have officially confirmed the sale of Salih Malkoçoğlu to Emirati club Al-Jazira, a deal wrapped up just hours before Al-Jazira's showdown with Saudi side Al-Ittihad in the play-off qualifier for the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite.

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A brief statement across the Turkish club's official platforms confirmed that all procedures had been completed and every official document signed. The club did not reveal the financial details of the deal or the length of the new contract.

Al-Jazira's management see the signing as part of a plan to reshape the squad and add players capable of making a difference. They are gearing up for a new season in which they hope to compete on several fronts, both at home and across the continent.

One of the most important matches of Al-Jazira's season now awaits. They host Al-Ittihad tomorrow, Tuesday, at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, with no margin for error. The winner books a direct place in the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Home advantage and a raucous crowd have the Emirati side brimming with optimism, and they aim to ride that support all the way to qualification and keep their continental run alive. Al-Ittihad, nicknamed "the Dean", want to clear the play-off hurdle, secure their place in the group stage and press on in the hunt for continental glory.

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Expect a fierce tactical battle. Both teams boast the quality to tip the scales, and the fans can hardly wait for this decisive encounter.

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