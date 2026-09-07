At 19! Premier League jewel Mahamadou Sangare moves to Saudi Arabia

Forward Mahamadou Sangaré has left Manchester City for Saudi Arabia to join Al-Qadsiah FC. The 19-year-old France Under-19 international has signed a long-term deal with the Saudi Pro League club until 2029. The two clubs agreed not to disclose the transfer fee.

Al-Qadsiah's move for the youngster continues their push to recruit young talent from leading European clubs, having already signed Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, also from Manchester City, earlier in the current summer transfer window.

Sangaré has featured exclusively for the Cityzens' reserve side and in the UEFA Youth League so far, and he is leaving Manchester again after just one year. Before that, the attacker spent two years with the youth teams of Paris Saint-Germain.