Press reports have revealed the terms of a deal between the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and Spain's Roberto Martínez, the former Portugal boss, to take charge of the senior national team.

According to those reports, the Saudi federation agreed terms with Martínez three months before the start of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The news angered Saudi fans, especially after Greek coach Georgios Donis guided the national team to the title at the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" has lifted the lid on the agreement with Martínez, confirming it was actually sealed before the Arabian Gulf Cup kicked off last month.

Matt Crocker, the sporting director at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, agreed with Martínez that the Spaniard would lead the senior national team for the next four years on an annual salary of 13 million euros, the paper reported.

The deal would hand the Spanish coach the final say over the Saudi national team until the end of the 2030 World Cup in Morocco, Spain and Portugal.

That agreement could yet be shelved. Donis won the Gulf Cup with Saudi Arabia, and his future with the team will be reassessed before the Asian tournament gets under way.

Saudi Arabia host the 19th edition of the AFC Asian Cup, with Riyadh, Jeddah and Al-Khobar staging matches from 7 January to 5 February next year.

The hosts are chasing a fourth Asian title, and a first in three decades, having last lifted the trophy in 1996.