Aston Villa's Dean Smith issues Tammy Abraham injury update

The Anglo-Nigerian was forced off towards the end of the Saturday's match as the Clarets Blue cruised to a comfortable home win

manager Dean Smith has played down the severity of Tammy Abraham's injury and hopes he returns to club action after the international break.

Abraham made his 32nd Championship appearance on Saturday and was in action for 72 minutes as Aston Villa defeated 3-0.

The 21-year-old could not add to his tally of 21 league goals before limping off at Villa Park. However, Smith hopes the issue is due to fatigue, given their heavy run of fixtures.

He further disclosed that the loanee would have a scan before joining U21 team for their outings against and on March 21 and 26 respectively.

"Tammy felt his calf but we are hoping it is cramp or fatigue more than anything," Smith said, per Football London.

"El Ghazi has come off with fatigue, too, because we’ve had three games in six days. It’s too much for me. This game should have been on a Sunday to give us enough time to recover from the games on Wednesday and last Sunday.

“But there’s me moaning and the lads have done well and showed me lots of energy and enthusiasm out there.

"Tammy will now have a scan before he goes off on international duty."

Aston Villa are placed sixth in the Championship standings with 57 points from 38 matches.