Aston Villa start Samatta and Trezeguet against Ighalo’s Manchester United

The Tanzania and Egypt internationals have been handed a starting role ahead of Thursday evening’s clash against the Red Devils

Mbwana Samatta and Mahmoud Hassan ’Trezeguet’ will start for as they face Odion Ighalo’s .

Thursday’s game at Villa Park will see both teams battle for all the points at stake as they chase contrasting ambitions. While the hosts are battling against relegation, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are fighting to qualify for next season’s .

Presented by @eToro, this is how Aston Villa line up to face Manchester United tonight. 🟣#AVLMUN #AVFC pic.twitter.com/5XSGdD0biJ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 9, 2020

The international played as a substitute in the Claret and Blue Army’s 2-0 defeat at , however, he has been recalled to the starting XI for the Red Devils.

This game will be his 10th in the English top-flight since joining from on January 20, 2020 to become the 117th different nationality to play in the competition.

For ’s Trezeguet, this will be his 30th Premier League fixture in his debut season at Villa Park following his move from Kasimpasa.

His compatriot Ahmed Elmohamady and Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba will start proceedings from the bench as Dean Smith’s men will be gunning for their first win in 11 matches.

Former international Ighalo will start from the bench as the Old Trafford giants will play this fixture with the same team that dismantled Bournemouth 5-2 on Saturday.