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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Aston Villa ahead of the offer: Al-Hilal seals the Ollie Watkins deal

Transfers
Premier League
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal
Aston Villa
O. Watkins
England
Saudi Arabia

How much did the deal cost?

  Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia have sealed the signing of Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano broke the news on his "X" account: "Breaking: Al-Hilal have now reached an agreement on all the details of the deal to sign Ollie Watkins, here we go."

He continued: "Exclusive details: Aston Villa have now accepted a final offer worth 58.4 million euros plus 2 million euros in add-ons for the English striker. Green light from Aston Villa and the player will travel to Saudi Arabia this week."

Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Premier League
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS

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Al-Hilal have chased Watkins in recent days as they hunt for a new striker to bolster their front line. The search has grown more urgent amid continuing uncertainty over the future of Frenchman Karim Benzema, even though the player has insisted he wants to stay.


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