Asian Cup 2019: Surkumar Singh - Pritam Kotal and Subhasish Bose are the best full-backs in India

The 2011 Asian Cup participant is happy to see that India are playing to win at the continental competition...

Former international and full-back Surkumar Singh believes Subhasish Bose and Pritam Kotal are the best in the country in their role.

Bose and Kotal played left and right-back respectively as hammered 4-1 in their Group A opener at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Surkumar, who was part of Bob Houghton's Indian squad at the 2011 Asian Cup and played all three group games, lauded the current Indian team for their efforts under Stephen Constantine.

"I was extremely happy to see India perform so well. Hope they continue their form against . Both the wing backs (Subhasish Bose and Pritam Kotal) are the best in the country. But they should continue to work hard.

"The players had a wonderful body language. I could see a winning spirit in them," he told Goal .

India face a tougher test against hosts UAE in their second group game but the former Mohun Bagan defender feels India are playing to win.

"In a match, you can win or lose but you have to see whether the players are giving their 100%. They are playing to win. That is the most important thing."

