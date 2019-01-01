Asian Cup 2019: Gurpreet Sandhu to captain India against Thailand

The Bengaluru FC custodian will don the captain’s armband in their opening game against the War Elephants…

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will lead in their Group A opener against on Sunday at the Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the Asian Cup.

The number one has played 27 matches for the country and was first given the armband against Puerto Rico on September 3rd 2016 in Mumbai.

India coach Stephen Constantine had mentioned in his very first press conference after taking charge of the Indian national team for his second stint that he would rotate his captains. As mentioned in the pre-match conference, the British coach is expected to continue with his rotational captaincy policy in the Asian Cup as well. This could possibly mean that there will be a new captain in each of the three group matches.

During his brief but successful stint in charge of the Rwanda national team, he had used four separate captains over the course of eight months.

“I have rotated the captain since day one. When you have one captain you get only one voice. But if you have four captains, you get more voices from the team. We have new leaders,” Constantine had stated in November 2018.