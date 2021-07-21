Ashimeru: Anderlecht midfielder responds to Ghana snubs and his fear at Liverpool

The 23-year-old opens up on his international career, his recent club move and facing The Reds at Anfield

Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru is not disturbed by being ignored for Ghana’s national team.

As was the case during the tenure of former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah, the 23-year-old’s fortunes have not changed under CK Akonnor who assumed duty in January last year.

After a call-up in 2018, the attacker was out in the international wilderness until last year when he received a late invitation for back-to-back games against Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Since then, he has been overlooked in the last two selections.

"No, you can only feel disappointed or dejected when you don’t know yourself. For me, I know myself and I know what I’m capable of doing, so I never feel rejected or so,” Ashimeru told FMIG.

"The only thing I have to prove is that at my club side when I’m really doing well it will speak for itself."



Last month, Ashimeru took a significant step in his career when he signed a permanent contract with Anderlecht, leaving Austrian fold Red Bull Salzburg.

He had initially joined the Belgian outfit in a half-season deal in January.

"People do watch a lot of the Belgian league. I will say there are so many talents that come from Belgium. Belgium is a good league for the young guys to go there and showcase our talents and play,” said the 23-year-old.

“I am really comfortable because I was there 6 months and I felt okay, I felt at home. So I feel it’s really a good step for me.”

Before leaving Anderlecht, however, the midfielder achieved a personal landmark when he faced Liverpool in the Champions League in 2019.

“It was like a dream come true for me playing against these top clubs. These are games where you feel you’re getting there. It was really a good feeling,” he remarked.

“My first Champions League game was against Liverpool at Anfield and it was really a proud moment for me because I grew up watching the Champions League and I wanted to know how it feels.

"When it’s Champions League night in Liverpool, it’s crazy. It was a mixed feeling, Happy, scared. At Liverpool, their fans are really close to the pitch so you could hear them, like really shouting, and you can’t even feel your eyes. I was so happy and at the same time scared. But after a while, I felt good. When I was going to the pitch, I asked myself ‘is this the boy from Maamobi Nima playing in the Champions League?’

“It’s really something that we the Zongo people are proud of."

Ashimeru joined Salzburg from Ghana Premier League side Wafa in 2017.