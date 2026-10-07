Raúl Asencio has decided to break his silence. In an interview with the Spanish newspaper"AS", the Real Madrid defender reflected on a year dominated by two off-pitch problems, as well as the recent leg surgery keeping him sidelined.

Asked about the end of the legal process that put him in the dock, he pulled no punches: "I didn't kill anyone, I didn't do anything. But beyond that, it was just a formality. My conscience was clear, and that is the most important thing".

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The video case

Asencio stood trial alongside three graduates of the Real Madrid academy: Ferran Ruiz, Juan Rodríguez and Andrés García, accused of filming and sharing sexual clips of two young women, one of them a minor, without their consent.

He was not present when the acts took place, but faced trial on the charge of sharing those clips with a third party. In July, the player reached an agreement with the two victims to reduce his liability. One of them withdrew her accusation after receiving compensation whose amount was not disclosed, along with a formal letter of apology in which the player acknowledged the "mistake" of showing the images.

On 3 September, the prosecution dropped the charges against Asencio and reduced its requests against the three other defendants, after the two victims told the court they had forgiven them.

A final ruling acquitted the defender. The three others received a one-year suspended prison sentence on the charge of "the use of minors in pornographic material", with an obligation to attend a "rehabilitation" course.

During the interview, Asencio insisted the abuse from the stands never got to him: "When I went to the stadium, I went to play football, not to argue with a stand that was hostile to me". His family, though, took it harder, "because it is not nice for that to be said about your son".

Under the influence of alcohol

The other incident this summer came behind the wheel. On 16 August, Asencio recorded 0.90 mg/litre in an alcohol test in the south of Gran Canaria, around four times the legal limit of 0.25.

Authorities fined him 14,400 euros and suspended his licence for eight months, while manager José Mourinho confirmed the club had opened disciplinary proceedings against him.

The player owned it: "Mou (Mourinho) was not wrong. He was absolutely right... I was the one who was wrong. I admitted it and I still admit it, and I asked for forgiveness and I will continue to ask for it".

Asked about the Negreira case involving Barcelona, Asencio kept it short: "The Negreira case is still there. And if it is there, there is a reason for it. But I won't say any more".

The Spaniard backed teammate Kylian Mbappé's claim to the Ballon d'Or and voiced his belief that Madrid can win the Champions League at the Metropolitano: "Impossible? On the contrary, very possible".



