Asamoah Gyan: Ghana legend not ready for retirement as he reveals new ambition

The forward talks about his objectives for the upcoming football season after a tough 2020-21

Veteran Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is not looking to bow out of the game just yet, despite a frustrating 20/21 season.

Back home in the Ghana Premier League after 17 years abroad, the 35-year-old endured a difficult time with Legon Cities, battling with injuries for the most time of the campaign as the club fought relegation.

He made just six appearances for the Accra-based club and failed to find the back of the net, heightening calls for a retirement from the beautiful game.

"I have not retired from football," Gyan told Kessben FM .

"There were some injuries last season, but I am not done playing football. I can wake up one day and announce my retirement from football but at the moment, I am active.

"People will criticise me but I am only hoping to get back to my normal form and weight but if I am not able to regain my form, then I will call it off. But at the moment, I am working on myself to lose my weight.

"I returned to Legon Cities and you could clearly see that things did not go as planned because I have putting on weight but I am giving myself another season and I trust I will be back to my form. And if I am on my form, I don't think I will be overlooked. But for retirement, not now."

It is unclear where Gyan will be playing club football in the 2021-22 term after seeing out his season-long deal with Legon, whom he joined at the last hour after being heavily linked to 23-time Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko.

The striker, Ghana’s most capped player and all-time top scorer, returned home after a spell with Indian Super League side NorthEast United.

When he first left Ghana in 2003, he joined Italian Serie A fold Udinese, where he spent two seasons out on loan at lower division side Modena.

He transferred to French outfit Stade Rennes in 2008 and left the Ligue club for then English Premier League side Sunderland after a fine performance at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

His career has also seen him play for Al Ain and Ahli Dubai in the UAE, Shanghai SIPG in China and Kayserispor in Turkey.