Givairo Read's move to AS Roma is hanging by a thread, Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport reports. The Italian transfer journalist says the Romans have now turned to an alternative.

"The Rotterdam club are negotiating with the knife between their teeth. As a result, talks reached an impasse on Monday evening," Voetbal International wrote earlier. "Roma do not appear willing to go much further. That means it remains to be seen whether both parties will move closer to one another in the coming days."

There is "little optimism" over Read's transfer to AS Roma, Di Marzio reports. The Italian club have reportedly submitted a second bid and are now waiting for a response from Feyenoord.

Read has already made clear his preference for Roma, and his agents will try to convince Feyenoord to lower the asking price. Even so, there is little confidence inside the Italian club of a positive outcome," Di Marzio writes.

With Feyenoord holding firm on their valuation, Roma are now moving for an alternative, according to Di Marzio and Matteo Moretto of Marca. Coach Gian Piero Gasperini likes Nahuel Molina and wants the Argentine in his squad if a deal for Read proves impossible.

I Giallorossi want to move quickly for a player who fits the Italian coach's demands. Roma have reportedly already submitted a bid of around fifteen million, including bonuses, to Atlético Madrid. Gasperini had previously wanted to bring the right-back to Atalanta.

The coming hours will be crucial for AS Roma, according to Di Marzio and Moretto. If Feyenoord do not lower the asking price for Read, the Romans will try to strike a definitive agreement quickly for Molina's arrival.