Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Conference League
team-logoMonaco
Stade Louis II, Monaco
team-logoFC Nordsjaelland
Falza Rivaldi
Assisted by

AS Monaco v FC Nordsjälland live today: Who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Monaco vs FC Nordsjaelland
Monaco
FC Nordsjaelland
Conference League

AS Monaco face FC Nordsjälland in the Conference League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere it may be geo-blocked? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone or tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
IrelandHBO Max
IndiaSony LIV
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights to show the match.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account with the official broadcaster or log in to access the stream and watch the match.

AS Monaco vs FC Nordsjälland: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Stade Louis II, Monaco

AS Monaco vs FC Nordsjälland kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch AS Monaco vs FC Nordsjälland live today: TV channels and live streams

AS Monaco and FC Nordsjälland: Latest results

Monaco have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive games. Most recently, they lost 3-1 to Paris FC in Ligue 1. Their results also include a convincing 3-0 Conference League win against SC Freiburg and a 2-1 away victory at CSKA Sofia. Across those five games, Monaco scored eight goals and conceded five.

Nordsjælland have one win, three draws and one defeat from their last five matches. They lost their most recent game 3-2 to FC Midtjylland in the Superliga. In the Conference League, they most recently drew 2-2 against CSKA Sofia. Across those five matches, Nordsjælland scored nine goals and conceded ten.

ASM

ASM - Form

CSS
W1-2
FCL
L1-0
SCF
W3-0
LIL
D1-1
PAR
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FCN

FCN - Form

LYN
D3-3
CSS
D2-2
SIF
D1-1
EFB
W0-1
MID
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

AS Monaco vs FC Nordsjälland: Line-ups

Monaco vs FC Nordsjaelland lineups

4-4-2
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM
Formation
FC Nordsjaelland crest
FC Nordsjaelland
FCN
3-4-3
L. HradeckyL. HradeckyJ. TezeJ. TezeC. MawissaC. MawissaI. ToureI. ToureE. DierE. DierD. ZakariaD. ZakariaT. MinaminoT. MinaminoE. DiopE. DiopM. DetourbetM. DetourbetP. BrunnerP. BrunnerF. BalogunF. BalogunA. HansenA. HansenN. MarkmannN. Markmannteam-logoT. SalquistV. NelssonV. NelssonM. BrinkM. BrinkJ. LaehteenmaekiJ. LaehteenmaekiM. HeydeM. HeydeM. WalkerM. WalkerV. BerthelsenV. BerthelsenO. SolbakkenO. SolbakkenL. SadioL. Sadio
FC Nordsjaelland crest
FC Nordsjaelland
FCN
4-4-2
Monaco

Starting XI

FC Nordsjaelland

Substitutes

Manager

  • Luis
  • J. Olsen
Monaco

Injuries and Suspensions

FC Nordsjaelland

AS Monaco vs FC Nordsjälland: Form

ASM

ASM - Form

CSS
W1-2
FCL
L1-0
SCF
W3-0
LIL
D1-1
PAR
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FCN

FCN - Form

LYN
D3-3
CSS
D2-2
SIF
D1-1
EFB
W0-1
MID
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

AS Monaco vs FC Nordsjälland: Head-to-head record

AS Monaco vs FC Nordsjälland: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
321051+47
W
D
W
2
AjaxAjaxAJX
320183+56
W
W
L
3
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
4
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
5
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
6
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
7
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
8
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
320163+36
L
W
W
9
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
320132+16
L
W
W
11
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
320145-16
W
L
W
12
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
13
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
14
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
15
AtalantaAtalantaATA
31114404
D
L
W
16
BragaBragaBRA
311123-14
D
W
L
17
GentGentGNT
311112-14
D
L
W
18
ThunThunTHU
31023303
W
L
L
19
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
310234-13
L
W
L
20
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
310236-33
W
L
L
21
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
22
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
23
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
24
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
302156-12
W
D
L
25
AGFAGFAGF
302112-12
D
D
L
26
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
302137-42
D
L
D
27
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
28
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
29
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
30
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
31
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
32
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
301226-41
L
L
D
33
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
301226-41
L
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
301226-41
D
L
L
35
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
301227-51
L
L
D
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google