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AS Monaco vs FC Nordsjälland: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stade Louis II, Monaco

AS Monaco vs FC Nordsjälland kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch AS Monaco vs FC Nordsjälland live today: TV channels and live streams

AS Monaco and FC Nordsjälland: Latest results

Monaco have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive games. Most recently, they lost 3-1 to Paris FC in Ligue 1. Their results also include a convincing 3-0 Conference League win against SC Freiburg and a 2-1 away victory at CSKA Sofia. Across those five games, Monaco scored eight goals and conceded five.

Nordsjælland have one win, three draws and one defeat from their last five matches. They lost their most recent game 3-2 to FC Midtjylland in the Superliga. In the Conference League, they most recently drew 2-2 against CSKA Sofia. Across those five matches, Nordsjælland scored nine goals and conceded ten.

AS Monaco vs FC Nordsjälland: Line-ups

AS Monaco vs FC Nordsjälland: Form

AS Monaco vs FC Nordsjälland: Head-to-head record

AS Monaco vs FC Nordsjälland: The tables