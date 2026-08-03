Arteta intervenes personally: Arsenal manager tempts Vinicius with a clear message

Arsenal are pulling out all the stops to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior this summer.

Reports in England point to initial contact between the two clubs, though neither has confirmed it.

The next chapter of the saga will unfold within hours as Vinicius arrives in Madrid. He has insisted more than once that he wants to stay at the Bernabeu, but things could change.

According to "AS", Mikel Arteta has taken personal charge of the deal. The Arsenal manager has contacted the Brazilian and spelled out just how important he would be to a club of the Gunners' stature. Arteta also made clear that Arsenal, as they have over the past two seasons, aim to win everything and want one of Real Madrid's leaders on board to close the gap on Europe's elite.

The message landed. Vinicius already knows Arsenal's project for 2026-2027 would be built around him, something that looks far less certain at Real Madrid.

What he offers the Real Madrid board on his return to the Spanish capital, expected within hours, remains to be seen.

Whether or not there is an agreement between Arsenal and Vinicius, and the player's agents have denied one, the approach and the message from Arteta's staff prove the interest of the Premier League champions is real. This is no idle summer rumour.

The Brazilian has just one year left on his contract, which usually drives down the value of any deal. Recent windows tell a different story, though. Real Madrid signed Hazard under those exact circumstances for 100 million euros, and this summer the club are weighing a big-money move for Rodri, who is also down to his final year.