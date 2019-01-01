Live Scores
UEFA Europa League

'Arsenal went to Baku 4-1 reason' - Twitter trolls Gunners after Europa League loss to Chelsea

Getty
Unai Emery's side were outclassed by their league rivals in Baku and they also missed the chance to qualify for next season's Champions League

Following a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in Wednesday's Uefa Europa League final, social media users have taken a swipe at Arsenal's trip to Azerbaijan with the scoreline.

After settling for a goalless draw in the first half, Oliver Giroud started the party for Maurizio Sarri's men in Baku with his 49th-minute header.

Eden Hazard's brace and Pedro's effort, later on, secured the title for the Blues to make Alex Iwobi's goal a mere consolation for the Gunners.

Football enthusiasts across Twitter are displeased by Arsenal's performance and the scoreline that sums up the night.

