Arsenal vs Chelsea: Aubameyang looking forward to Eden Hazard reunion

The Gunners are getting ready to lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's charges on Saturday with the aim of avenging their loss at Stamford Bridge in August

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is anticipating the chance to reunite with his former teammate Eden Hazard when host in Saturday's cracker.

Unai Emery's men will hope to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to last Saturday by getting the maximum points against their top-four rivals.

Earlier this season, Chelsea defeated the north London club 3-2 in the reverse fixture which turned to be their second loss in the 2018-19 campaign after their opening day loss to .

While the two clubs prepare for the rivalry at the Emirates Stadium, Aubameyang took a timeout to send a message to Hazard.

Both stars played together at during the Gabonese forward's brief loan spell from in 2009.

A trend on social media has seen players including African stars share their glow up images within the past 10 years, and the 29-year-old joined by looking back at the moments shared with the Belgian star who has dazzled for the Blues this season.

"#10yearchallenge looking forward to the game on Saturday, Eden Hazard. 2009/2019," Aubameyang wrote on Instagram.

With 14 goals already in 22 league appearances this term, Aubameyang will be looking to extend his dominance at the summit of the Premier League scorer's chart as Arsenal aim to revive their top-four hopes.