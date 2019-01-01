Arsenal striker Aubameyang nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month

The Gabon international is set to reap a reward for his audacious strike against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium

striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been nominated for Goal of the Month for December.

The 29-year-old’s second goal which put the Gunners levelled after trailing 2-1 before claiming a 4-2 victory over Hotspur been shortlisted for the prize.

The former attacker curled in a first-time effort from 25-yards to send the fans at the Emirates Stadium into a wild celebration.

Aubameyang will slug it out with Andros Townsend [ ], Jose Holebas [ ], Christian Eriksen [Tottenham], Victor Camarasa [ ], Roberto Firmino [ ] and Harry Kane [Tottenham] to claim the individual award.

The forward has been exceptional this season scoring 14 goals in 21 league appearances to help Unai Emery’s men to the fifth spot in the log.

Aubameyang will look to continue the sparkling form when they take on in their next league game on January 12.