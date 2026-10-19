Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres is now open to leaving the London club in the winter transfer window, with the Sweden international frustrated at his situation and his limited game time under Mikel Arteta, according to "TeamTalk".

Gyökeres joined Arsenal in a deal worth around 70 million euros after shining at Sporting Lisbon, where his goalscoring numbers made him one of the most sought-after forwards on the market.

Life in north London hasn't matched his hopes. His role in Arteta's plans has shrunk, and that has pushed the striker and those around him to weigh up their options for January.

The lack of opportunities is the main reason behind his thinking, according to the British website, and a number of clubs have already started monitoring his situation ahead of a potential winter move.

This dissatisfaction didn't begin recently. It dates back to last summer, when Arsenal showed interest in Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez, especially once the Argentine's chances of moving to Barcelona had faded.

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That interest still stands, the website noted, opening the door to fresh possibilities over the future of both strikers.

Earlier reports raised the prospect of Gyökeres being part of a swap deal, moving to Atlético Madrid in exchange for Álvarez joining Arsenal, with the London club paying an additional fee.

Atlético were also among the clubs who chased the Swede in the summer of 2025, before he chose Arsenal and turned down an offer from Manchester United.

Atlético Madrid remain one of the most prominent names linked with Gyökeres. Yet the Spanish side won't have a free run at him, with other Premier League clubs, plus teams from Italy and Germany, all tracking his situation at Arsenal.

Gyökeres' declining role

Those thoughts of leaving come against a sharp contrast between his fortunes at Arsenal and what he produces at international level.

Gyökeres scored 21 goals last season and played his part in the club's push in the Premier League and the Champions League. Since arriving in London, though, he hasn't been handed the role he expected.

The report noted that he hasn't started a single Premier League match this season, with Kai Havertz back at the front of Arteta's plans despite offering very different qualities to the Swede.

On the international stage, it's a different story. Gyökeres delivered a standout international break, scoring four goals in the Nations League and sharpening the questions over why his Arsenal role has dropped off so badly compared to his standing with Sweden.