Arsenal shock the partners in success after Arteta's renewal

Arsenal have told their staff they intend to cut around 60 jobs as part of a cost-reduction plan, according to press reports.

Chief executive Richard Garlick broke the news to staff on a call on Wednesday morning, reports the French newspaper"L'Equipe".

Administrative roles with no link to on-field work will bear the brunt. The coaching staff and performance teams of the men's and women's sides are safe, as are the Arsenal Foundation, those working in community activities and security, and the staff assigned to the women's team.

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Timing makes it awkward. Mikel Arteta put pen to paper on a lucrative new contract only days ago, worth an estimated 20 million pounds a year, and this comes after the club were crowned Premier League champions for the first time in more than 20 years and posted record revenues of 691 million pounds last season.

Behind the decision, it is believed, sits a review by the external consultancy firm "Boston Consulting Group", aimed at improving efficiency and reducing operating costs.

Consultation over the decision is still ongoing, so the final details could yet change. The club are also looking to redeploy affected staff to other roles wherever they can.



