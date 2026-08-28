Julián Álvarez has virtually one path left out of Atlético Madrid this summer. The Spanish club have definitively slammed the door on a move for their Argentine striker to Barcelona, leaving Arsenal to monitor the situation over the final five days of the window. The obstacles surrounding the deal, though, stretch well beyond the pitch.

Spanish newspaper "Marca", citing sources inside Atlético Madrid, report that the club flatly refuse to sell Álvarez to Barcelona. Their stance is unambiguous: "the chance of selling him to Barcelona equals zero". All the while, the player has now missed training for a third straight day, clinging to his hope of a move to Catalonia.

Joan Laporta had insisted Barcelona would keep trying to sign Álvarez until deadline day. Atlético only dug in further, with the board issuing a statement backing the decision not to sell to the Catalans, and tension between the two clubs rising over the matter.

Barcelona out of the picture, Atlético remain open to selling Álvarez abroad for 150 million euros. His future in the Spanish capital looked shaky after the tension on show against Villarreal, when Atlético's own fans jeered their star before he trudged off alone to the dressing room.

Arsenal now emerge as the most realistic destination. The English club have shown strong interest in the striker, who is drawn to their sporting project, but one off-pitch problem could yet wreck the deal: residency and visa procedures for his family in Britain.

Álvarez's family live with him in Spain. British immigration laws, meanwhile, have tightened since Brexit, which could complicate the move to London on a family level, not least because some of his relatives' residence permits expired after his previous spell in England.

His wife's case looks different. Journalist Verónica Brunati explained that Álvarez's wife can obtain residency as the dependent partner of someone holding a work visa, allowing her to live with him legally in the United Kingdom.

Arsenal are confident they can handle the visa file for the player's family should he agree to join the Emirates Stadium. The club have yet to table a decisive official offer to Atlético Madrid, but they believe a deal can be struck before the window shuts on 1 September.