Arsenal and Newcastle battle Bayern Munich for £33m Cruzeiro wonderkid Eduardo Pape after 17-year-old Brazilian draws Rodri and Sergio Busquets comparisons

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Premier League sides Arsenal and Newcastle United are preparing to go head-to-head with German giants Bayern Munich in the race to sign Cruzeiro midfield prodigy Eduardo Pape. Despite yet making his senior debut in Brazil, the 17-year-old prospect has already caught the attention of elite European scouts with his mature displays at youth level.

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European heavyweights track Brazilian prodigy

According to TEAMtalk, the English top-flight duo are closely monitoring the teenage anchorman's progress as competition intensifies alongside Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern. Having impressed across Cruzeiro's Under-17 and Under-18 ranks, the youngster has drawn stylistic comparisons with Spanish midfield greats Busquets and Rodri. Scouts have praised his positional intelligence and ability to dictate the tempo of matches from the middle of the pitch.

Discounted valuation tempts overseas suitors

Cruzeiro currently hold the majority of the teenager's economic rights and have tied him down to a contract running until 2029, which includes a hefty €100 million (£83.3m / $111.6m) release clause for foreign clubs. However, sources indicate that the Brazilian outfit would be willing to sanction a departure for a more realistic fee in the region of €40m (£33.3m / $44.6m).

While Arsenal and Newcastle remain firmly in contention for his signature, Bayern stepped up their pursuit earlier this month by dispatching a scout to watch Pape compete at the UEFA Friendship Cup for Under-18 teams in Switzerland. Because his existing deal runs for another three years, his employers are under no immediate financial pressure to cash in and intend to continue nurturing him through their academy pathway in the short term.

Rival giants monitor youth tournaments

Interest in the deep-lying playmaker extends well beyond the current trio of frontrunners following his standout displays at the South American Under-17 Championship earlier this year. Premier League rivals Manchester City, Chelsea and Bournemouth all had recruitment staff watching his performances at that tournament.

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Meanwhile, continental outfits Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and Monaco have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder. Despite the growing queue of admirers across Europe, no formal bids have been lodged yet, as interested parties are largely content to track his development from afar until he reaches adulthood.

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Age regulations delay English switch

Post-Brexit transfer rules prevent British clubs from signing overseas players under the age of 18, meaning Pape cannot complete a move to the Premier League until the summer window after turning 18 in March 2027. Consequently, Cruzeiro are expected to retain the midfielder over the coming months as he pushes for a first-team breakthrough. Nonetheless, Europe's leading recruitment departments will continue tracking his progress ahead of the next two windows.