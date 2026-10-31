Lennart Karl's (18) future at Bayern Munich looks uncertain, according to Bild. Several Premier League clubs see an opening after recent comments from Bayern chairman Uli Hoeness.

"I plan to have a serious conversation with him," Hoeness told Die Welt am Sonntag last week. "He thinks he's already a superstar, but he isn't."

"Young players need humility," he explained. "Young players also need pressure. I don't know whether it's good for Lennart Karl that he is constantly being overprotected."

After Hoeness's comments reached England, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United made contact to ask about Karl's situation, hoping for a rift between him and Bayern.

Christian Falk, a transfer journalist at Bild, has not ruled out Bayern being open to negotiations. "His market value is €60 million. Of course, any Premier League club can easily afford that," he says.

So far, Bayern have held no talks with Karl over a new contract. His current deal runs until mid-2029. That does not mean they want to 'drive away' the highly rated youngster. "They certainly have no intention of doing that. They won't sell him for a pittance," Falk says.

With 51 official appearances for Bayern now to his name, Karl made a particular splash in the Champions League last year. At 17 years and 242 days old, he became the youngest player ever to score for Bayern in Champions League history.