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Real Madrid's moves in the transfer market are focused on strengthening midfield for next season. Arsenal are trying to exploit the club's interest in Martin Zubimendi by proposing a swap deal involving Brazilian striker Endrick, but that scenario has run into a clear rejection from the club's hierarchy and head coach Jose Mourinho.

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Real Madrid have flatly ruled out letting Endrick go in the January transfer window to smooth the way for a move for Zubimendi. Speculation in England has linked the Arsenal midfielder with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu in exchange for the Brazilian striker, but the club insist they are treating the two players as separate matters.

Mourinho made his position clear in the press conference ahead of the game against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu, stressing the importance of keeping Endrick. "For me, Real Madrid are more important than Endrick. He is a wonderful person and I like him a lot, but Real Madrid need him, and the Real Madrid coach needs him too," he said. The message was unmistakable: he wants the player to stay part of the team's project.

The Brazilian's appearances have been limited by the sheer number of attacking options, but Mourinho has started handing him more minutes after a difficult start to the season.

He's also ahead of Carlos Espi in the pecking order up front, despite how effective the latter has been. His ability to play in more than one position across the front line puts him ahead of Brahim Diaz for the right wing too.

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Madrid, meanwhile, continue to assess their midfield needs for next season. They have no intention of moving in the January window unless an injury or unforeseen circumstances force them to sign a new player.

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Zubimendi remains one of the names under consideration, though Mourinho rates him more highly than the club's hierarchy do. That interest has nothing to do with any possible Endrick exit.

Arsenal are watching for a chance to repeat the Martin Odegaard story. The London club signed him from Real Madrid and saw him become one of the key figures in Mikel Arteta's project. They believe Endrick could prove a similar investment, especially as he's a young talent who previously caught the eye of Real Madrid's scouts, led by Juni Calafat. Madrid, however, have no intention of facilitating such a move or entering into a swap deal.

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If Arsenal want the Brazilian striker, they'll have to table an offer that satisfies Real Madrid. The player would also need convincing to leave for good, and that won't be easy. He's determined to prove himself in a Real Madrid shirt and sees success at the Santiago Bernabeu as a key goal. Mourinho, for his part, is counting on getting more out of him in the second half of the season as the race for trophies heats up.