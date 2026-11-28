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Arsenal legend Paul Merson has urged Mikel Arteta to make a bold selection call for the Gunners' crucial Premier League meeting with Manchester City this Sunday. The television pundit believes a tactical shift in the forward line could be the key to unlocking a vulnerable City defence at the Emirates Stadium.

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Gyokeres makes his case after midweek European heroics

Gyokeres has endured a quiet Premier League campaign, logging just 181 minutes and one start across Arsenal's opening 11 matches. However, the Swedish striker strengthened his case in midweek with a superb strike during a 1-1 Champions League draw against Borussia Dortmund.

Mikel Arteta usually favours Kai Havertz in major fixtures, and the German forward has already netted vital goals against Chelsea and Liverpool this term. Even so, Merson believes Sunday's clash requires Gyokeres' physical presence to disrupt Manchester City's backline.

Merson explains why Gyokeres will trouble City defenders

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson acknowledged Gyokeres' patchy form and limited minutes, yet argued his combative approach would unsettle City's out-of-form centre-halves, Marc Guehi and Ruben Dias.

"He has not played a lot of football, and he is a bit hit and miss, but I would probably play him against Man City," Merson said. "The centre-halves won’t like that hustle and bustle. If you look at Man City, that has been their problem this season, when their defenders have been put under pressure, and there has been a bit of a fight.

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"If you play Havertz, who I am a big fan of, it will become a football match, and the Man City players will be happy with that, with the game in front of them. Gyokeres goes the other way and that causes major problems for the two centre-halves, Guehi and Dias, who have not been great this season."

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Title race on the line as Maresca's side falter

Enzo Maresca's side arrive in north London without a league win in four games, facing a nine-point deficit to leaders Arsenal if they lose. Merson cited Fulham's bravery last week in crowding the box as a blueprint against City's vulnerable defence and poor service to Erling Haaland.

"If you are brave enough - like Fulham were by getting players in the opposition box - you can beat Man City," he added. "This is the problem for them: they’re too open and there’s not that fear factor anymore. And I also don’t think Erling Haaland gets the service he deserves.

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"You would like to think that City’s players aren’t being affected by the charges hanging over them, because no one knows what is going to happen. So you have to play until you know what’s going to happen. But if Arsenal win this game, the league is finished. That would be nine points clear and this league could be over very, very quickly."

High-stakes Sunday showdown awaits at the Emirates

Arteta now faces a pivotal call between Havertz's big-game pedigree and Gyokeres' raw physicality following his European goal. For Maresca, halting City's four-match winless run is essential to stop Arsenal building a commanding nine-point cushion.