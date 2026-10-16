Arsenal are an established force in English and European top-level football. The Gunners command attention on the pitch and in the media every week. But following every competitive match means switching between broadcasters, with the rights split by competition. Here's where to watch them all.

Arsenal TV guide: Who shows the Gunners live?

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Where to watch Arsenal in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield

In Germany, Sky holds the Premier League rights and shows every match live, either individually or as part of its simultaneous coverage. That includes every Arsenal fixture. Fans can also stream every match on Sky Go or WOW .

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From the 2025/26 season, Sky also shows Carabao Cup matches live as part of a significant expansion of its English football coverage. That means full coverage of every Arsenal appearance in the League Cup.

The historic FA Cup and the FA Community Shield belong exclusively to DAZN . The streaming service shows all relevant matches live, including every Arsenal fixture.

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Find the right DAZN subscription to watch the FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

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Several broadcasters share the Champions League rights. DAZN shows the majority of Arsenal's matches live, while Amazon Prime Video shows one selected top match every Tuesday, including some involving English teams.

From the 2027/28 season, the rights picture changes significantly: Paramount+ will begin broadcasting the Champions League and show the majority of matches. All the details of the new rights distribution are available here.

If Arsenal reach the Champions League final, fans in Germany can also watch it on free-to-air TV, as usual. ZDF is the established broadcaster for the final.

Try Amazon Prime Video for Tuesday's exclusive top Champions League match

Arsenal live text coverage on SPOX

We provide live text coverage of numerous Champions League matches and selected top Premier League matches. Find the live text feeds here.

Arsenal club profile