'Arsenal don't even try to win the title' - Gunners savaged by Merson in Man Utd comparison

The former midfielder has questioned the ambition of those at Emirates Stadium, with rivals doing more to try and push themselves into contention

Arsenal’s title-winning ambition has been questioned by Paul Merson, with the Gunners urged to follow ’s lead this summer and try to force their way into contention.

Top-flight supremacy has been secured in north London during the Premier League era, with Arsene Wenger overseeing three triumphs.

The most recent of those, though, was the ‘Invincibles’ campaign of 2003-04.

Arsenal are considered to have regressed since then, with top-four finishes now representing the height of their ambition.

Merson claims the north London club are not even setting their sights on top spot any more, with rivals having overtaken them while the likes of United plot future moves to do the same.

The ex-Gunners midfielder told Sky Sports: “I was very fortunate to play Arsenal, an unbelievable football club.

“It’s got to the stage over the last seven, eight, nine, 10, 11, 12, 13 years - get in the top four.

“Not win it, get in the top four.”

Merson added: “How are they set out to win it? You think Arsenal set out to win the Premier League? In your wildest dreams. You reckon they aimed that high?

“You’re not telling me their first priority is make sure we get in the top four. And then if we get lucky, and we’re still in it with 10 games to go, we’ve got a chance of winning it.

“I’m not talking about Man United, I’m talking specifically about Arsenal Football Club.

“Man United, this year [no], and they weren’t last year. Next year, they aren’t messing about for top four.

“They will want to win the league. And they will make an effort to win the league and they’ll buy players.

“Arsenal won’t.”

The Gunners, despite making a change in the dugout, have continued to adopt a frugal approach to player recruitment.

Limited funds were made available to Unai Emery last summer, while he was restricted to loan deals during the January window of 2019 and made Denis Suarez the only addition to his squad.

There will be an opportunity to add again at the end of the season, but those around Arsenal are also expected to spend big and raise the collective standard among those setting their sights on the grandest of prizes.