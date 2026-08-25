Arsenal are going to sell a man with almost 300 appearances for the club for 60 million

Arsenal are close to selling Gabriel Martinelli to Al-Hilal, highly reliable reporter Ben Jacobs says. The Saudi Arabian club are set to pay around €60 million for the Brazilian.

According to the British journalist, talks between the two clubs and between the player and the club are at an advanced stage, although Martinelli has not yet decided whether he wants to make the move.

Martinelli is under contract at Arsenal until mid-2027, so the Gunners need to sell him now to still earn something from him.

If the deal goes through, Arsenal will sell their second winger of the summer. Earlier, the reigning champions of England had already sold Leandro Trossard to Besiktas for €18 million.

Meanwhile, Arsenal signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge. They paid €40 million for the former FC Twente player.

Should Martinelli complete the move to Al-Hilal, he will become team-mates with, among others, Crycensio Summerville, Karim Benzema and Ruben Neves.

Across his Arsenal career, Martinelli made 278 appearances. He scored 62 times and provided 38 assists. Last season he won the Premier League with the club.