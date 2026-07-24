Ollie Watkins looks set to be one of the summer's most talked-about names. Manchester United and Arsenal are watching the Aston Villa striker closely, and the 30-year-old has drawn wide interest from clubs across England and Europe.

Villa have already blocked an ambitious move from Fenerbahce, according to Britain's "The Sun". The Turkish club were preparing a £30 million (€35m) bid for the England international, but Villa shut the door immediately, making it categorically clear they would not part with him.

Fenerbahce had hoped to tempt Watkins with a three-year contract worth between £7.5m and £8.5m a year.

Arsenal, though, are serious. Reports of Gabriel Jesus's possible exit have grown, and Mikel Arteta wants attacking alternatives. Watkins sits top of the Gunners' list.

United are watching too, but from a different angle. Joshua Zirkzee could leave for Serie A, and that prospect is pushing the Red Devils to explore new options up front. Should the Dutchman join Juventus or Roma, United are expected to table an official offer for Watkins.

Money may decide the whole thing. Sources suggest Villa could entertain offers around £40m, and the financial muscle of Premier League clubs is emerging as the factor most likely to break their resolve to keep their star.