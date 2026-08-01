Arsenal agree deal worth €94 million: dream signing undergoes medical on Monday

Arsenal seem to have finally landed the midfield reinforcement they wanted. The Times reported on Saturday evening that the London club have reached an agreement with Newcastle United over the transfer of Bruno Guimarães. The Brazilian will cost, converted and including bonuses, more than €93.5 million (€82 million fixed).

Arsenal have been chasing Guimarães for some time. During the World Cup it became clear the Premier League champions wanted to strengthen their squad with the Newcastle United captain, something Newcastle understandably had little interest in.

At the end of June, Arsenal made their first bid: €64 million. Newcastle waved it away and then rejected a second offer worth more than €70 million.

Guimarães, whose contract at St James' Park runs until mid-2028, made it clear from the start that he was open to the move. The 28-year-old World Cup participant, however, was left waiting.

A few days ago, Arsenal returned with a bid of €81 million. Newcastle rejected that offer too, but the clubs were closing in on an agreement. Now they have found common ground in a deal worth more than €93.5 million.

On Friday, Guimarães did not fly with the squad to La Manga in Spain, where Newcastle are preparing for the new season. The medical at Arsenal is reportedly set to take place on Monday.

That leaves Newcastle on the verge of losing another major player this summer. Earlier, Anthony Gordon (FC Barcelona) and Sandro Tonali (Tottenham Hotspur) had already left.