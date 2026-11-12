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Controversy continues over the nature of the relationship between Zinedine Zidane, the manager of the France national team, and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé, particularly after the player was left out of the match against Italy.

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Kylian Mbappé's absence from France training ahead of the clash with Italy was no routine medical update. It landed at a delicate moment inside the Les Bleus camp, with the French press reporting friction between the national team captain and his coach Zinedine Zidane. At the heart of it: disagreements over his position on the pitch, how he is being deployed, and a less than ideal mood in the dressing room.

The tension traces back to Zidane's first camp in charge, when he fielded Mbappé on the left wing and handed Ousmane Dembélé the central attacking role. Many read it as a shift in the Madrid star's standing within the attack, especially given his recent preference to play as an out-and-out striker.

Zidane had hoped to lean on his star across two decisive Nations League fixtures against Italy and Turkey. Then came news of a muscular problem in Mbappé's hamstring, ruling him out against Italy. Hope remains that he could feature against Turkey.

As the debate over the Zidane-Mbappé relationship grew, fresh details emerged pointing to friction between the pair.

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"Mbappé acted like an arrogant star"

Cyril Hanouna, the television presenter on the W9 channel and a big Paris Saint-Germain supporter, said: "It seems that Kylian Mbappé, given the number of injuries, does not want to play. He is not at his best. And he does not care much about the Italy match because it is part of the UEFA Nations League and not an important match."

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He continued: "With all these injuries and his lack of physical readiness, he does not want to play. This is reliable information I have. Zinedine Zidane will not be as nice to him as Didier Deschamps was."

"Kylian Mbappé acted like an arrogant star, saying: yes, there are a lot of injuries, I don't know if I'll play. So Zinedine Zidane replied to him: well, you know, you won't play, thank you, you'll stay where you are," he added.

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Hanouna continued on his programme "Tout beau, tout neuf": "Mbappé will deny these words, as you know, but I have inside information. This is what I am telling you, my dears. There were some squabbles with Didier Deschamps, but he turned a blind eye to them somewhat, and Zidane does not tolerate it. You have to know that things are very tense between Mbappé and the French national team. He does not get along with his teammates or with Zidane."

His final verdict was blunt: "I tell you, well done Zinedine Zidane, you have courage. He will not leave the team. Zidane told him: you won't play this match, but if you behave well, you'll play on Sunday."

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France's qualification chances

France travel to Milan for Thursday evening's showdown with Italy carrying more than one objective. This is not simply the battle between the two leaders of Group One in the Nations League. Victory would seal qualification to the quarter-finals, with the chance to top the group before the final round.

Zidane's side hold a clear edge in the group, having collected 10 points from four matches. Italy sit on 7 and Belgium on 6, while Turkey prop up the standings without a point.

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The first leg between France and Italy ended 1-1, a match in which an error from Lucas Da Cunha gifted Italy their equaliser. France head into Thursday with their sights fixed on reaching the quarter-finals, before worrying about top spot.

Their fate rests in their own hands. A draw against Italy guarantees a top-two finish and a quarter-final place, with no need to wait for the final round, according to France's RMC network.

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Italy and Belgium are locked in a direct scrap for the second ticket, meeting next Sunday in Brussels. A single point from the San Siro would therefore spare France any complicated calculations over qualification.