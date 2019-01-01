Arouna Kone’s brace fires Sivasspor past Akhisar Belediyespor

The 35-year-old continued his impressive goalscoring form to help the Yigidos clinch their eighth league win of the season

Arouna Kone scored Sivasspor’s goals as they defeated Akhisar Belediyespor 2-1 in Monday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

On the back of his sparkling showing last weekend - scoring twice against Kasımpasa to help Hakan Keles’ men secure the maximum point - the Cote d'Ivoire international continued the impressive form at Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium.

As early as five minutes into the encounter, the 35-year-old opened the scoring for the home team after benefitting from Fousseni Diabate's assist.

The attacker then completed his brace from the penalty spot on the hour mark to take his goal tally to eight in 18 league games this season.

The Yigidos were reduced to ten men in the 86th minute after Ziya Erdal picked his second booking and the visitors soon capitalised on their numerical advantage with Josue scoring a consolation two minutes before time.

With the victory – their eighth this season – Sivasspor are seventh in the log after accruing 31 points from 21 games.

They will hope to extend their winning run to three games when they take on BB Erzurumspor on February 17.