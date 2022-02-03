Arnold Clark Cup 2022: How to buy tickets for England tournament

England will host the inaugral Arnold Clark Cup in February, a new invitational women's football tournament featuring four of the best national teams in the world.

Canada, Olympic gold medallists in 2021; Germany, European champions a record eight times; and Spain, a nation on the rise after Barcelona's Women's Champions League triumph; are all participating in the competition, which will take place in three venues across England.

The Lionesses will hope this serves as ideal preparation for this summer's Euros, also in England, which will kick off at Manchester United's iconic Old Trafford on July 6.

How to buy Arnold Clark Cup 2022 tickets

Arnold Clark Cup fixtures will be played as double-headers, with one match played mid-afternoon before an evening game later that day.

These games will take place across three venues in England: Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, Carrow Road in Norwich and Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

Tickets can be purchased through the tournament's official website.

Arnold Clark Cup 2022 ticket prices

The cost of tickets for the Arnold Clark Cup ranges from £3.75 to £30 (excluding booking fees).

As well as full-price adult tickets, concession tickets are available for fans under the age of 16, over 65 and students. There are also discounts on tickets when bought in groups of nine or more.

Arnold Clark Cup 2022 fixtures

Date Time Match Venue Feb 17 2.30pm GMT Germany vs Spain Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough Feb 17 7.30pm GMT England vs Canada Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough Feb 20 3:15pm GMT England vs Spain Carrow Road, Norwich Feb 20 8:15pm GMT Canada vs Germany Carrow Road, Norwich Feb 23 2.30pm GMT Spain vs Canada Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton Feb 23 7.30pm GMT England vs Germany Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

When does the Arnold Clark Cup start?

The Arnold Clark Cup begins on February 17, with Germany taking on Spain at the Riverside Stadium.

Every matchday will be a double header, meaning that opening game will be an afternoon kick-off, before England face Canada at the same venue in the evening.

Tickets to watch England, Germany, Spain and Canada play in the Arnold Clark Cup are available now. Matches are being broadcast live in the UK on ITV.

