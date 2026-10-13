"Armed robbery terrifies the family": a dawn nightmare rules Villarreal's goalkeeper out of the Napoli clash

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A resounding shock

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Villarreal goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi endured terrifying scenes on Tuesday, and the Hungarian will now miss tonight's clash with Napoli.

According to the newspaper "AS", armed robbers targeted Gulacsi at his home in Monasterios (Puzol) in the early hours of Tuesday while he was with his family.

Nobody was hurt. The incident still caused enormous alarm.

Shaken by what happened, the goalkeeper has not slept properly over the past few hours and won't be available for the Champions League meeting with Napoli.

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Villarreal confirmed they alerted the relevant authorities immediately and are taking the necessary measures.

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Luiz Junior therefore steps in between the posts at La Ceramica tonight.

The Brazilian started the first four league games before the coach handed Gulacsi the gloves for the Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund.

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The Hungarian has been first choice ever since.