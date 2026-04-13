Arjen Robben shoves Wilfred Genee on an amateur pitch, snapping, “Mind your own business!”

Arjen Robben shoved Wilfred Genee on Sunday after taking exception to Genee’s intervention in a touchline discussion with the referee.

Robben currently coaches FC Groningen’s Under-14 side, which faced Viktoria’s Under-14s on Sunday; Genee’s son plays for the latter club.

Viktoria, the league leaders, won 1–0, while FC Groningen sit second. After the final whistle, Robben became involved in a heated exchange with the referee, and Genee stepped in to mediate.









Robben then shoved the Vandaag Inside presenter away, saying, “You’re not getting involved.” Genee steadied himself on the advertising hoarding and did not move further.



