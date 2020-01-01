Aribo's Rangers knocked out of Scottish FA Cup by Hearts

The Super Eagles midfielder was on parade as Steven Gerrard's side suffered a shocking defeat at Tynecastle Park

Joe Aribo's contribution was not enough as were eliminated from the Scottish after a 1-0 defeat to Hearts in Saturday's quarter-final game.

Oliver Bozanic's 58th-minute goal separated both teams in Edinburgh as the bottom-placed Premiership club stunned Steven Gerrard's men.

Aribo was on parade from start to finish for the visitors but could not increase his tally to 10 goals on his 45th appearance for Rangers this season.

Following their disappointing cup exit, second-placed Rangers will shift attention to Wednesday's Premiership encounter Academical as they close the 12-point gap on leaders .