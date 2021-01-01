Aribo wants to contribute more goals and assists for Rangers

The Nigeria international has set a personal target in his quest to help Steven Gerrard’s men achieve success this season

Joe Aribo has revealed his plans to improve on his performances for by contributing more goals and assists.

The 24-year-old has been a key member of the Gers since teaming up with the Scottish Premiership club in the summer of 2019 after leaving Charlton Athletic.

In his debut campaign, the international delivered eye-catching displays to win Rangers young player of the season award.

More teams

In the current season, the midfielder has continued to make his impact felt for Steven Gerrard’s men notwithstanding his injury problems.

Aribo has found the back of the net four times and provided two assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Despite his fine form for the Ibrox Stadium outfit, the Super Eagles star has outlined how he wants to take his game to the next level.

“Obviously when you play you want to get goals and assists and I feel I need to improve that side of my game so I look at how to improve my game every day,” Aribo said in a press conference.

Rangers are on the path of securing their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011 as they currently lead the league table with 66 points from 24 games.

The Gers will take on Ross County in their next league game on Saturday and Aribo has urged his side to put in their best in the encounter.

“We take each game as it arrives, we know every single matchday that comes we need to be focussed on getting the three points. We need to start fast after a strong warm-up and take it straight into the match,” he continued.

The midfielder has also expressed his delight with the return of Ryan Jack to the team and lauded Steven Davis for his consistency for the club.

“The boys are buzzing to have Ryan Jack back in training and has been great to have him in with the group,” he added.

“Watching Steven Davis in and around the building he is a wonderful pro and you can see how he has played 300 games at this club.”

Aribo will hope to make his 15th league start for Rangers this season when they take on Ross County at Ibrox Stadium.

Article continues below

The midfielder has started to establish himself with the Nigeria national team, having made his debut in 2019.