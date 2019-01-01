Aribo shines with brace of assists to help Rangers thrash Ross County

The Nigeria international was at his best, setting up two goals as Steven Gerrard’s men eased past the Staggies at the Global Energy Stadium

Joe Aribo provided two assists to help demolish Ross County 4-0 in Wednesday’s Premiership game.

After bouncing back to winning ways against , the Super Eagles star played a significant role to ensure his side secure their second consecutive victory and extend their unbeaten run to five games at the Global Energy Stadium.

The midfielder was afforded his ninth league appearance and set up two of the four goals scored by the Gers, with Ryan Jack and Alfredo Morelos benefitting from his efforts in the 37th and 71st minute.

Earlier, Anglo-Nigerian Sheyi Ojo had provided the final pass for Morelos’ opener before Jack doubled the Ibrox Stadium outfit's lead.

23-year-old Aribo featured throughout the game along with on-loan winger Ojo, who made his 10th league appearance in the encounter.

The victory ensured Steven Gerrard’s men maintain their pressure on league leaders with 28 points from 11 games.

Aribo will hope to continue the impressive performance when Rangers host Hearts in a League Cup tie on Sunday.