Aribo breaks Scottish Premiership duck in Rangers win

The Nigeria international opened the scoring for Steven Gerrard's side at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday

Joe Aribo scored his first goal in the Scottish Premiership as thumped 2-0.

Aribo fired his left-footed shot to the top corner to put the visitors ahead after 32 minutes on Sunday.

The maiden goal came on the 23-year-old's 10th appearance in the Scottish top-flight since his summer move from League One club Charlton Athletic.

Aribo was on parade from start to finish as Alfredo Morelos' second-half strike sealed maximum points for Rangers.

They are second in the league table, level on points with leaders who have 31 points after 12 games.

Aribo, scorer of two goals across all competitions this campaign, will be aiming to maintain his fine form when he joins for their 2021 qualifying matches against Benin and Lesotho, on Tuesday and Sunday, respectively.