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Without Inter’s Lautaro Martinez, who has now recovered from a muscle injury, Argentina win 7-0 in a friendly against Costa Rica at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba.

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Nico Paz opens the scoring in the eighth minute. After Julian Alvarez doubles the lead in the 35th, Paz completes his brace in the 38th. The Atletico Madrid striker then follows suit, scoring the fourth as the teams head into half-time at 4-0.

After driving Argentina forward in the first half, the Como attacking midfielder makes way for Franco Mastantuono. His replacement scores straight away in the 48th minute from Maximo Perrone's second assist. After Mac Allister scores in the 78th minute, Mastantuono completes his brace two minutes before the 90th minute, setting the final score at 7-0.

After the match, Mastantuono said: "I always come to the national team with unparalleled enthusiasm. Wearing this shirt is the ultimate experience, and I want to do my part to improve every day. We’re working hard and, with this win, we round off a good calendar year".

Speaking after the win, Nico Paz, who has scored five goals in his last five friendlies for Argentina, said: "Representing our country is the greatest thing, especially on days like this, when we receive so much affection from the people. I think I’m improving and enjoying myself on the pitch, where everything becomes easier thanks to the incredible quality of my team-mates. It’s fantastic for me to be able to play with them".

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Parma defender Mariano Troilo came off the bench in place of Lisandro Martinez with half an hour remaining and reflected on his senior international debut: "I’m very emotional about my debut. Wearing this shirt is the most a footballer could ask for. I dreamed of this moment from when I was a child. I thank my family, who will be as emotional as I am. I always try to work as hard as I can, and I knew this opportunity would come sooner or later".

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Emiliano Dibu Martinez has equalled Sergio Romero's record of 47 clean sheets, the most by a goalkeeper in Argentina's history: "We want to win back the hearts of the fans. Personally, I’ve had to deal with several difficulties, most recently a fractured jaw. I had to get back into shape because my team-mates need me at 100 per cent. We knew we had to give something extra, and we wanted to win even without Messi. The lads love being here and are completely committed to the cause. They’re adapting one step at a time. 2026 remains a positive year: we played in the World Cup final, and I’m proud of that".

Head coach Lionel Scaloni said at a press conference: "Some matches at the last World Cup will remain in our minds and hearts forever, such as the epic victories against Egypt and England, which gave us incredible feelings. The first thing that comes to mind is the satisfaction of having done a good job. We’ve always tried to live up to our country".

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Scaloni again left the number 10 shirt vacant following Lionel Messi's retirement from international football. He had done the same for the previous friendly, a 2-1 defeat to Uruguay, coached by Diego Forlan. Uruguay then beat the Dominican Republic 5-0 with goals from Rodrigo Aguirre (41st minute), Nicolas de la Cruz from the penalty spot (80th), Federico Valverde (87th) and Bruno Damiani (94th), as well as an own goal by Xavier Valdez (70th).

Elsewhere, Chile and Colombia played out a 0-0 draw in a friendly, while John Mercado and Jordy Caicedo scored in Ecuador's 2-0 friendly win over Bolivia. Both Ecuador goals came in the first half.