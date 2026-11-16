'Are you joking?': former French federation president reacts to Diallo's bid to challenge Infantino

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The nomination of Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, to challenge Gianni Infantino for the presidency of FIFA has come as a major surprise to his predecessor Noël Le Graët, who made no secret of his astonishment that his former deputy had chosen to enter one of the toughest electoral battles in world football, particularly as he remains close to the current FIFA president.

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UEFA have announced Diallo as their nominee for the FIFA presidential election, set for 18 March 2027 in the Moroccan capital, Rabat , making the Frenchman the UEFA Executive Committee's candidate against Infantino, who wants to stay at the helm of the world governing body.

Europe has been hunting for someone capable of taking on Infantino, FIFA president since 2016. Tensions have escalated between him and several European officials over how he runs the world governing body and over a string of commercial projects that have caused widespread controversy in recent times.

The biggest flashpoint was a plan to set up a FIFA commercial company called "Fifa Forward Enterprise", which would have opened the door to private-sector investors. FIFA eventually dropped the project amid objections and criticism from figures within European football.

First to react to Diallo's nomination was Noël Le Graët, former president of the French Football Federation, who told "RMC Sport" he was astonished. It's no wonder: he's close to Infantino, whom he called a friend and someone he admires.

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"Are you joking?" Le Graët asked. He then added: "Gianni is a friend, and I admire him, you know that". It's a clear sign of how awkward he finds a contest between the current FIFA president and the compatriot who succeeded him at the head of the French federation.

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Le Graët didn't rule out Diallo having what it takes to stand, but admitted he doesn't know exactly what case the French federation president will make against Infantino: "He certainly has arguments I am not aware of."

His shock hadn't faded. "I am extremely surprised, I don't know what to tell you", he said, before explaining: "If he has arguments to contribute to football, then so much the better for him. It is a very difficult position, let's be clear, it is both a sport and a business at the same time."

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Those words carry real weight. Le Graët knows both men well: he's friends with Infantino, and Diallo served as his deputy at the French federation before succeeding him. That makes the coming contest all the more sensitive, on a personal and an administrative level.

Diallo, 63, became president of the French Football Federation in January 2023 after Le Graët left amid a series of crises and criticism surrounding his presidency. He started out as interim president before his official election in June that year.

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He held on to the post in December 2024, winning re-election for a new four-year term and establishing himself as one of the most prominent figures in French football. Now UEFA have handed him a bigger opportunity on the international stage: a run at the FIFA presidency.

March 2027 promises a significant showdown between Diallo and Infantino, with Europe seeking an alternative capable of shifting the balance of power inside the world governing body. Le Graët's reaction shows the nomination has caught people off guard, even within the circle close to the French federation.