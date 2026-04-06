Are we witnessing a game-changing decision? A decisive ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport regarding Morocco and Senegal

The legal battle over who will host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has reached its final and decisive stage.

After weeks of anticipation, the Senegalese Football Federation has officially received the reasoned decision from the Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the ‘key’ document that allows the Senegalese side to initiate legal proceedings before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne.

The case centres on CAF’s decision to award Morocco a 3-0 walkover victory following the events of the final, which saw crowd disturbances and the Senegalese team’s withdrawal from the pitch.

The committee upheld the decision awarding Morocco the technical victory, but distanced itself from ruling on the “ceremonial aspects” (medals, the trophy and financial rewards), considering this to be outside its legal remit.

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The stance of the CAF Executive Committee has further clouded the situation, as no official announcement has yet been made regarding the tournament winner, with the committee content to refer the entire case to the “final word” of the International Court of Arbitration.

“Justice before speed”

In a statement reflecting the seriousness of the situation, Matthew Reeb, Director General of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), confirmed that the body is fully equipped to handle this complex dispute through independent arbitrators.

He told French broadcaster RMC: “We recognise the fans’ passion and the teams’ eagerness to know the eventual champion, and we will ensure proceedings are conducted as swiftly as possible, whilst guaranteeing everyone’s right to a fair trial.”

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What can we expect now?

Once the case is before TAS, the tribunal’s deliberations will be the final chapter in this dramatic saga; its decision will be “final and binding”.

Its decision will either confirm Morocco’s victory or uphold Senegal’s appeal, which could lead to a replay or decisions that turn the tournament on its head.