"BREAKING: Newcastle United have sold the seahorses from their club logo for £50M": this joke from an English X page has gone viral in recent days. After Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle have now apparently sold their seahorses too. The AI-edited logo removes the club's two distinctive creatures and replaces them with the words "Newcastle Departed". It sums up a squad being stripped bare and a major U-turn at the richest club in the world.

Back in October 2021, the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund PIF bought 80 per cent of the shares in Newcastle United. Fuelled by immeasurable revenues from crude oil sales, PIF are one of the biggest funds in the world. At least in theory, that has given the Magpies the greatest financial resources of any football club in the world ever since. It looked only a matter of time before they emerged as genuine contenders for the Champions League. Just as Chelsea once did under Roman Abramovich, or Manchester City under the royal family of Abu Dhabi.

Across the first three transfer windows under the new owners, Newcastle spent around €320 million on new players and brought in no significant income. Goals followed the money and success came quickly. Eddie Howe guided Newcastle to fourth place in the 2022/23 season and into the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Driven by ever more expensive signings, they won the League Cup in 2025, their first title in 70 years, and qualified once again for Europe's premier club competition. Last summer, Alexander Isak became the first key player to leave for a large fee, but Newcastle also smashed their own transfer record by spending around €280 million. The arrivals included Germany internationals Nick Woltemade and Malick Thiaw, plus Anthony Elanga. At the end of 2025, CEO David Hopkinson said: "By 2030, I see this club being in the discussion about being the best club in the world."

Newcastle United and the new strategy in the transfer market

This time, though, the expensive signings did not come off. The team looked unbalanced and criticism of Howe grew. Instead of challenging for titles, Newcastle slid into the middle of the Premier League and Barcelona tore them apart in the Champions League. The response was not an angry transfer offensive. It was a major sell-off.

Playmaker Sandro Tonali joined Tottenham Hotspur for €108 million, and left winger Anthony Gordon moved to Barcelona for €80 million. Captain Bruno Guimaraes is on the verge of an €87.5 million move to Arsenal. Left-back Lewis Hall could follow, with a €70 million transfer to Manchester United under discussion. Newcastle plan to replace those sold key players mainly with young, developable, inexperienced talents. Alongside Czech goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek, 24, for a €30 million fee, they signed four U21 players for a total of €130 million. The most expensive was Bazoumana Toure, who arrived from Hoffenheim for €50 million.

Those experiments can work, as RB Leipzig showed most recently with Yan Diomande. As Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford have been showing in the Premier League for years, and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. According to Sky UK, Newcastle even see Dortmund internally as a concrete model. But the risks are huge. Even more so when several such bets are made at once, there is no established team structure around them, and the club still supposedly want to become the "best in the world".

Last week brought another jolt. Long-serving manager Eddie Howe unexpectedly resigned, and Newcastle lost a proven stabiliser with him. Matthias Jaissle has replaced him. The 38-year-old German already showed at RB Salzburg that he can develop young talents. His appointment fits the new direction and also made obvious organisational sense. Jaissle arrived from Saudi Arabian top club Al-Ahli, who, like Newcastle, are owned by PIF.

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CEO David Hopkinson announces "Newcastle 2.0"

Why make such a sharp strategic U-turn at all? First and foremost, the financial regulations of the Premier League, Profit and Sustainability Rules, and UEFA, Financial Fair Play, are now genuinely biting. Unlike in the early days of Abramovich's Chelsea and Abu Dhabi's City, new owners can no longer use their immeasurable wealth exactly as they please. In Newcastle's case, another question also looms: are the owners still willing to push spending to the limit? The tense political situation in the Middle East affects Saudi Arabia too. As recently as April, PIF unexpectedly ended their involvement in the lavishly funded LIV golf league.

Hopkinson, Newcastle's CEO, was still trumpeting his 2030 vision less than a year ago. Now he talks about "Newcastle 1.0" when describing the first five years of Saudi Arabian rule and says: "It was a great time, but we lived beyond our means. At some point you simply have to pay the credit card bill." And that point is now.

"We are moving forward in a sustainable way," says Hopkinson. "We are adapting to our reality. But from here we will make a big leap forward and reach a position where we can win regularly. Newcastle 2.0 will be young, hungry, ambitious and relentless."

One problem is that Newcastle have so far been knocked back in the market by the most sought-after talents. Despite an agreement with Freiburg, Johan Manzambi chose Aston Villa. Victor Munoz preferred Liverpool. Lucas Bergvall appears set to stay at Tottenham Hotspur. The lack of any prospect of Champions League football or any other international competition is proving just as off-putting as the exodus of players and the new financial reality. Around the club, the old euphoria has given way to uncertainty.

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Newcastle United between optimism and fear of relegation

"Something had to happen after last season," blogger and podcaster Jamie Smith from Newcastle fanzine The Mag tells SPOX. "The fans agree that the fees for Gordon and Tonali are good business. Bruno's departure hurts more because he was our outstanding player last season. But there is hope that Jaissle and a group of promising young talents from all over Europe could provide the urgently needed fresh start. Still, I would be lying if I said we were not afraid that it could go wrong because of their inexperience. The fans' reactions range from optimism to genuine fear of a relegation battle."

Tottenham showed last season how quickly that can happen in the Premier League. Right now, Newcastle still seem determined to sign at least one established replacement for Guimaraes. Felix Nmecha is considered the top candidate, with Dortmund supposedly wanting €120 million for him. Joao Palhinha, who is up for sale at Bayern Munich, is also being linked. But with Nmecha in particular, the question is whether he really wants to give up Champions League football.

More broadly, Smith says fans have feared for "some time now" that PIF could scale back their financial involvement for good. There is also "cause for concern" that the infrastructure projects announced long ago still have not been carried out: the construction of a new training centre and the renovation of the venerable St James' Park. Liverpool are due there for the season opener in just two weeks' time. Which starting XI Jaissle sends out currently appears completely open.

Only the two seahorses seem safe, despite all the jokes.