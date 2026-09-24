Ahmed Shobier has revealed the truth behind reports linking two Pyramids players with a move to Al-Ahly in the coming period.

The rumours centre on the Pyramids duo Mohanad Lashin and Mahmoud Marei, with claims they were bound for Al-Ahly as their contracts wound down.

Shobier said in radio comments today: "There was a lot of talk that there are players from Pyramids heading to Al-Ahly, and that the contracts of Mohanad Lashin and Mahmoud Marei are ending."

"Pyramids said that the duo's contract with the club will end at the end of 2028, meaning there are two years left, and it will be renewed for another 3 years," he continued.

He added: "Ziko is still contracted until 2029, and it is nice that Pyramids clarified matters to end the controversy and all the talk being said."









Shobier then turned to the Egyptian Basketball Federation's punishment of Al-Ahly player Amr Zahran, handed down after the disgraceful incident in the match against El-Qanah.

He said: "I am completely certain that Al-Ahly imposed a strong and significant internal punishment on the player, and I called on the Basketball Federation to apply the regulations. No one at all is against principles, ethics or respect whatsoever."

"We ask that this be a regulation and be applied to everyone and not to one player while leaving out another, and I do not doubt for a moment that the dear friend Amr Mosilhy, the president of the Basketball Federation, will apply the system and regulations to everyone," he added.

He went on: "Amr Zahran was at fault, yes, he was at fault and deserved the punishment (a 3-month suspension), and he admits the mistake. They told me that he reconciled with the El-Qanah player. Whether it was mobile phone filming or filming by the media centre, whatever it was, the behaviour was not nice, that's it, he took a punishment, and the Basketball Federation should strike with an iron fist so that no one thinks of doing that again."

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