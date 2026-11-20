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Sc Heerenveen travel to FC Groningen on Saturday evening (21:00) as their Eredivisie season continues. Ahead of the Derby of the North, Robin Veldman has told the Leeuwarder Courant and Omrop Fryslân that he looks set to extend his contract. The Flevoland native still wants assurances from the club.

"The club have said they are happy with our working relationship," Veldman tells the Leeuwarder Courant. "I've said that I am too. I think that goes hand in hand with the results and the good atmosphere in and around the club. But I've also asked the club: how are we going to approach next summer and the longer-term future?"

Heerenveen appointed Veldman in March 2025, shortly after coach Robin van Persie opted for Feyenoord. Veldman guided Heerenveen to ninth place that season. The Frisian side finished eighth in the previous campaign and are currently an impressive sixth. Veldman's contract runs until mid-2027, excluding an additional option year.

Both sides want to extend their working relationship, but nothing is settled yet. Veldman wants assurances that the team can keep performing in the coming years. He has discussed that with managing director Ferry de Haan and technical manager Johan Hansma.

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"The club have been very honest about it: we made a loss last year," Veldman says. "We accept that because there is capital on the pitch. At the same time, they say that capital will have to be cashed in at some point."

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"I understand that, but my question is: in what stages will that happen? One transfer in the winter, two in the summer and perhaps another one the following winter? Or will it be, for example, six all at once? That would have quite an impact on building a team and achieving results."

"Those are things we discuss openly and honestly. Because the club have to make the right choice for the future, but so do I." Veldman is also backing his staff, whose contracts, like his, are due to expire. "I fully support them and have told the club that talks need to be held with them first, before things progress with me."

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Speaking to Omrop Fryslân, Veldman says talks with the club hierarchy are heading in the right direction. "We're getting very close. There will be a few more discussions, but that's nothing to worry about. It's heading in the right direction. There's no white smoke yet, because the stove hasn't been lit yet," Veldman explains.

Heerenveen will be without Hristiyan Petrov at Euroborg. The Bulgarian returned injured from the international break. Groningen will be without the suspended Etienne Vaessen and Hans Hateboer, who received red cards in the previous round against AZ. Coach Dick Lukkien will also be absent. He has just had a new hip fitted.