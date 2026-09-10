Ronald Araujo, on loan at Liverpool from Barcelona this season, admitted after the win over Atletico Madrid that he still keeps a close eye on the Catalans.

The Uruguayan centre-back lined up against Atletico at Anfield on Wednesday, and his side ran out 2-1 winners.

He spoke to "Movistar Liga de Campeones" after a fine display, and, sure enough, Barcelona's name cropped up.

Asked about Barcelona's chances in the Champions League, Araujo didn't hesitate. He reckons Hansi Flick's side are among the frontrunners to lift the trophy.

"Definitely, Barcelona are among the leading contenders to win the Champions League," he said. "They are performing brilliantly."

The defender admitted he still follows Barcelona's news, and that he's delighted for his former team-mates.

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"I follow them. I am very happy for my team-mates," he explained. "They have a great side. I always support them, and I am very grateful for what they are achieving now."

His words follow a standout performance for Liverpool under Andoni Iraola.

Araujo was pivotal against Atletico. He played a decisive part in Liverpool's equaliser with a superb touch: a backheel inside the box that teed up Szoboszlai to cross and beat Jan Oblak.