Antony confirms he wants to leave Ajax amid rejected Man Utd bids

Antony has revealed that he continues to tell the Ajax hierarchy that he is keen to leave the club before the summer transfer window closes.

Antony keen to pursue Premier League dream

He has told Ajax his plans to leave

Frustration at rejected Man Utd bids

WHAT HAPPENED? Antony has made it abundantly clear that he wants to leave Ajax in the next few days after Manchester United have made him their primary target. However, the Dutch champions have no intention of losing their star man, something the 22-year-old is very unhappy about.

WHAT HE SAID: In an interview with Fabrizio Romano following the news that Ajax had rejected a €90 million (£76m/$90m) bid, Antony said: "Today, in a meeting with the club, I expressed my old interest in leaving, only this time with a considerable offer on the table. Others had already arrived! Ajax refused with argument that they only have five days to replace me.

"I'm not asking Ajax to release me, I'm asking Ajax to sell me with the highest bid ever for Eredivisie player. I've been insisting on this theme since February so that the club could rebuild the team with peace of mind."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony will hope that his clear desire to leave Ajax will force them into agreeing a deal with Manchester United. Although, with just a few days left of the transfer window, Alfred Schreuder's side will struggle to replace the young Brazilian.

DID YOU KNOW? Matthijs de Ligt current holds the record as the most expensive player ever to be sold by an Eredivisie club. In 2019, he left Ajax for Juventus in a deal worth £68m and this summer made the move to Bayern Munich for a similar amount.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY? The next few days will be pivotal in the context of Antony's career. It seems likely that some kind of agreement will be reached between Ajax and Manchester United but, should that not materialise, there is a strong likelihood he will be met by a very hostile reception upon his return to the Johan Cruijff ArenA.