'He needs to be more decisive' - Inter manager Conte wants improvement from Eriksen

The Serie A title chasers' head coach is hoping to see more from his main creative midfield force

Antonio Conte wants to see Christian Eriksen become "more decisive" after the midfielder helped to a 2-1 win over .

Eriksen set up Romelu Lukaku's opener and Lautaro Martinez also scored as Inter moved within six points of leaders with their victory at San Siro on Sunday.

Morten Thorsby pulled a goal back for Sampdoria during the second half, but Inter secured three points.

Eriksen had a game-high five shots and four key passes, but Inter head coach Conte wants more from the midfielder.

"We had the chance to work with him. We had the time to improve from both physical and tactical point of view," Conte told a news conference.

"Nowadays he fits our project but he needs to be more decisive because he had many chances to score and he must score.

"But I am pleased the way he played, as the team, because we are going to play again in three days and those three points will be decisive for us."

Eriksen has scored two goals and provided as many assists in 10 games for Inter this season, having arrived from in January.

The Danish international himself believes he has not produced his best form since joining Inter, but is eyeing further improvement after impressing in the win over Sampdoria.

The former Tottenham star has struggled since leaving the Premier League club for Inter in January, however, Eriksen has looked better since the coronavirus-enforced break, after scoring in the semi-final second leg defeat against last time out.

Reflecting on his display as Inter moved within six points of Serie A leaders Juventus, the international told Sky: "I don't think that you've seen the true Eriksen.

"I can improve further and I hope to score more, I did so against Napoli but it didn't help the team so it doesn't matter for me and it was just a lucky effort. I had a few chances tonight and perhaps I rushed the strikes too much and I'll look to do better in the future."

He added: "Things keep getting better, I think it was the right decision to come here. I've been welcomed very well with a lot of warmth from both the fans and my team-mates.

"I'm proud to be here and of the fact that Inter wanted me. I'm disappointed to not experience the atmosphere put on by the fans at the stadium but things are going very well with everyone.

"In the first half, there was lots of space and I benefited from that before Sampdoria closed up in the second and I wasn't able to have the impact that I'd have liked."

Inter host as they return to Serie A action on Wednesday.