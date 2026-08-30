Antognoni hits out: "Unlike Batistuta, Baggio and Rui Costa, I have never betrayed Fiorentina"

Fiorentina legend Giancarlo Antognoni has spoken to Ansa a day after the club's 100-year celebrations, which brought together hundreds of former Viola figures, including coaches and players such as Batustuta, De Sisti, Rui Costa, Dunga, Prandelli and Terim. The club's historic captain was not there, though Giuseppe Commisso still paid tribute to him during his speech. On the occasion, the Viola president repeated that the number 10 shirt, displayed in a case in the middle of the pitch, had been retired for this season in honour of Antognoni, "a champion who represents the noblest part of our past, I care deeply for you", before adding that he wanted to meet him in the coming days.





"I heard, I saw, people told me, but the decision not to take part in the centenary was made five years ago, not when I woke up yesterday morning. I would never have left Fiorentina, I was technical director, I worked together with the then general manager Barone and sporting director Pradè, although little by little I found myself isolated, so at a certain point they offered me another role, in the youth sector. It could also have interested me, but not at that moment. That proposal was like showing me the door. It was then that I decided I would not go to Fiorentina's centenary."





"Let it be clear, I would have liked to take part out of respect for the fans and these colours. More than anyone, I should have been there, because unlike Batistuta, Baggio and Rui Costa, I never betrayed Fiorentina, I never wanted to leave them. I want the people of Florence to know that, I would be sorry if they thought all this depended on me. A clear-the-air meeting? Why only now, after five years of silence?"