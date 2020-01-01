Ansu Fati becomes youngest El Clasico scorer in 21st century

Ansu Fati has cemented himself in El Clasico history by becoming the youngest player to score in the vs derby in the 21st century at just 17 years and 359 days old.

Saturday's showpiece lived up to its billing in the early stages, with Federico Valverde opening the scoring after latching onto Karim Benzema's through-ball with only five minutes on the clock.

It took Fati a mere three minutes to restore partity at Camp Nou, however, finding himself on the end of a fine cut-back from Jordi Alba to level things at 1-1.

More teams

In doing so, the youngster reserved his place in Clasico folklore as the youngest ever to find the net in the historical fixture this century in .

Article continues below

⚽@ANSUFATI

✅ 17 anys

✅ Jugador més jove en marcar en #ElClásico

✅ Igualar el rècord de màxim golejador menor de 18 anys en @LaLiga



H I S T Ò R I C ⚡ pic.twitter.com/vZ2JjsXtrm — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) October 24, 2020

Fati's feat is the second time this year that the record has been broken, with Vinicius Jr having done so in March at 19 years and 233 days old.

The previous best was held by none other than Barcelona icon Lionel Messi, who burst out of the blocks in his first Barca vs Madrid grudge match as he bagged all three goals in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

More to follow...