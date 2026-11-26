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Saudi side Al Nassr have suffered a major blow after the nature of the injury sustained by their French winger Kingsley Coman against Qatari outfit Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite was revealed.

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Al Nassr beat Al Sadd 2-1 at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, last Tuesday evening, on matchday five of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage.

Just three minutes in, Coman went down after a challenge with an Al Sadd player . He couldn't continue, and Saudi striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan replaced him.

Saudi newspaper Al Riyadiyah reported that medical tests and scans on the French winger revealed a hamstring tear.

According to the paper, Coman faces up to 28 days of treatment and rehabilitation, which means he'll miss several important matches in the coming weeks.

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Yet Al Riyadiyah insist he'll sit out only three games. The biggest is Al Qadsiah's visit to Al-Awwal Park next Friday, on matchday 14 of the Saudi Pro League.

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He's also out of today's Friday fixture against Al Hazm on matchday 13 of the Saudi Pro League, and the meeting with Qatari side Al Gharafa on Tuesday week, on matchday six of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage in the West region.

The former Bayern Munich star should be back on 12 December, when Al Nassr host Al Shabab at Al-Awwal Park on matchday 15 of the Saudi Pro League.

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This latest blow came minutes into Coman's first start for Al Nassr since a serious injury had kept him out of action in recent weeks.

That earlier problem dated back to the 3-1 win over Uzbek side Neftchi in October, on matchday two of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage.

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It cost him the Saudi Pro League games against Neom, Al Faisaly and Al Kholood on matchdays 10, 11 and 12, plus the clash with Uzbek side Pakhtakor on matchday four of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage.

The 30-year-old returned to the squad for the match before last, the postponed matchday-nine Saudi Pro League fixture against Al Ahli last Friday. He came off the bench and didn't start.

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Then came his first start against Al Sadd, and he broke down almost immediately. That has raised plenty of questions about his physical condition and whether he was really ready to return to match action.

His numbers tell their own story: nine matches for Al Nassr this season, one goal and no assists.